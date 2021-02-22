Delhi AQI improves slightly, air quality in poor category

Delhi’s air quality remained in poor category with an air quality index of 293 today, according to Sameer app of Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI of 301 to 400 puts the air quality in very poor category.

Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Moradabad and others also recorded very poor air quality on Monday.

Air quality early warning system for Delhi under the ministry of earth sciences had forecast that air quality is likely to be in very poor category on Monday and Tuesday. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from west of Delhi with wind speed 05-15 kmph, mainly clear sky and mist or shallow fog in the morning on February 23.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Delhi, and the visibility remained 500 metres in most parts of the city.

“Winds are calm at night and early morning. For the last three days, winds have been calm at night. There is no dispersal of pollutants which is why pollution levels are going up,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

On Sunday too, the AQI was recorded in poor category at 295. The average air quality was recorded in the poor category across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon as well, according to data issued by a government agency on Sunday. According to CPCB’s Sameer app, AQI was 260 in Ghaziabad, 300 in Greater Noida, 251 in Noida, 264 in Faridabad and 297 in Gurgaon. (With agency inputs)