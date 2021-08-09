Delhi: As monsoon enters break phase, experts say rain in second half of August may cover up for the month

Even as the monsoon is expected to enter a ‘break phase’ with little rainfall in store for at least a week, after a mostly dry August in Delhi, forecasters said the city is likely to get a stronger spell of rain in the latter half of the month, which may even cover up for the first half.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is set for a dry spell that may last six days.

“Monsoon entering a break phase means that there is no intense system that can result in rainfall. It happens when the monsoon trough moves to another region. From August 10, the trough is likely to move north to the Himalayan foothills. During this period, parts of northwest and central India will mostly be dry till the trough again starts moving towards south. Good rainfall spells may occur once the monsoon recedes, covering for the first half,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The break may last till around August 15-16, said experts. This is a usual phenomenon that is observed almost every other year. “In the absence of rainfall, the temperatures are likely to rise and may be above the season’s normal,” Srivastava added.

He added that though Delhi receives most of its monsoon rain in August, showers in the second half may be able to cover for the entire month. The city usually gets 247mm rain in August.

According to IMD, the monsoon season in India lasts from June 1 to September 30.

Even though the IMD predicted light rainfall for Monday, none of the weather stations across Delhi received any precipitation between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

According to Met officials, the expected break will be the second during the monsoon this year, after the first one in the last week of June this year delayed its arrival into the national capital.

The monsoon then arrived in Delhi on July 13, over two weeks behind its usual arrival date.

Independent forecasters too said that the monsoon is likely to revive only after August 15. “The break phase usually lasts a week or so, as has been observed over the years. The monsoon may revive in Delhi and all over northwest India by August 17, after which the trough moving back to Delhi may result in good showers,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet, a private forecaster.

He added that when the trough is in the Himalayas, westerly winds start blowing over Delhi. Though humidity levels will reduce slightly with westerly winds, but with already enough moisture in the atmosphere, coupled with high temperatures, it is likely to add to discomfort.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, considered representative for Delhi weather was 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was recorded 25.1°C, two below normal.