New Delhi, A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the man who caused a security breach at the Delhi Assembly by forcing his way into the complex in an SUV to eight days in police custody. Delhi Assembly breach: Court sends SUV driver to 8-day police custody

Police produced the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, before Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia seeking ten days of police custody but were only granted eight days.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, representing the Delhi Police, argued that a 10 days of police custody is necessary to conduct an in-depth investigation to unearth any conspiracy behind the security breach and to probe a potential "terror angle".

He said the police were yet to recover Singh's phone, which he allegedly threw away.

The defence counsel opposed the plea for police custody, arguing that Singh is mentally unstable and has been undergoing regular medical treatment for several months.

According to the defence, Singh abruptly left home a fortnight ago to visit his sister in Chandigarh without telling anyone. His family was left in the dark about his movements during this period, the counsel said.

Singh allegedly drove back to Delhi upon learning that his nephew had gone missing. His lawyer submitted that he had mistakenly entered the Delhi Assembly, believing it to be a gurdwara.

" You are driving 700 km across states and yet you are claiming insanity?" the judge asked. "How is it that only after committing this offence, you are now realising these mental issues?"

The judge questioned how Singh was even allowed to drive if his mental illnesses impaired him.

The defence counsel answered, "If you order a medical examination, it will reveal the gravity of his mental illness." He further produced documentation of Singh's mental illness, but the judge found them to be inconsistent.

The prosecutor clarified that the charge of attempt to murder has been invoked in the case as Singh tried to "run over the security personnel on duty twice" when they tried to stop him, putting lives at risk.

The prosecution also revealed Singh had earlier hired two drivers and enquired about the route, which indicated intent and knowledge about his actions.

Singh, 37, is believed to be a "follower of the Kisan Andolan ". He has shared several posts on social media platforms expressing support for farmer leaders who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation. Some of this content was later deleted.

The SUV, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration from Pilibhit, rammed through Gate No 2 around 2 pm on April 6. As per police sources, it approached from the Delhi University side, took a sharp turn, broke the boom barriers, and entered the premises.

The assembly has six gates with Gate No 2 being designated for VIP movement and exclusively opened only during special events while Gate No 1 and the service gate handle regular access.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines under appropriate sections of law, including attempt to murder, criminal trespass with preparation to commit an offence, use of criminal force against a public servant and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with other relevant provisions pertaining to obstruction of public servants in the discharge of duty.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.