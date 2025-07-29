Delhi Assembly monsoon session to begin on Aug 4

The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on August 4, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issuing a formal order to summon the House, officials from the assembly secretariat said on Monday. The order, issued under Section 6(1) of the GNCTD Act, 1991, states, “I hereby summon the Third Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly... on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 2pm.” Delhi assembly in session. (File photo)

This will be the first fully digital and paperless session of the House, as part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. MLAs recently completed a three-day training to facilitate the transition, officials said.

The last assembly session—a budget session—was held between March 24 and April 2, during which chief minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the annual budget for 2025–26.