Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Assembly monsoon session to begin on Aug 4

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 06:54 am IST

This will be the first fully digital and paperless session of the House, as part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on August 4, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issuing a formal order to summon the House, officials from the assembly secretariat said on Monday. The order, issued under Section 6(1) of the GNCTD Act, 1991, states, “I hereby summon the Third Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly... on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 2pm.”

Delhi assembly in session. (File photo)
Delhi assembly in session. (File photo)

This will be the first fully digital and paperless session of the House, as part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. MLAs recently completed a three-day training to facilitate the transition, officials said.

The last assembly session—a budget session—was held between March 24 and April 2, during which chief minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the annual budget for 2025–26.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Assembly monsoon session to begin on Aug 4
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On