Delhi assembly polls: Congress promises 25 lakh health insurance scheme

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, Congress on Wednesday announced a healthcare scheme ‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana’ as part of its election manifesto. Delhi will vote in a single-phase assembly election on February 5. (PTI photo)

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot introduced the proposed scheme and stated that the initiative will be modelled after the Chiranjeevi scheme from Rajasthan, which was launched during his tenure.

The scheme will provide free of cost medical treatment in Delhi through universal health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh.

Devendra Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), stated that the scheme will cover all government and private hospitals in the national Capital.

Gehlot highlighted that the unique aspect of this scheme is that it will be accessible to everyone, without any compulsion.

Also Read: Delhi election dates: Voting in single phase on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

Calling it a “game-changer”, Gehlot emphasised that it will benefit all individuals, regardless of their economic status.

A similar initiative called the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana was launched in Rajasthan on May 1, 2021, under the Gehlot-led Congress government. Initially, it offered every family free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh, which was later increased to ₹25 lakh. This scheme was renamed as the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Aarogya Yojana under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Delhi will vote in a single-phase assembly election on February 5. The counting of votes in all 70 constituencies across the national Capital will be held on February 8.