Delhi assembly to host light and sound shows for visitors

The Delhi assembly will soon start light and sound shows for visitors to experience the rich history of the iconic building, which was constructed in 1912, officials said on Monday. According to Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, the initiative aims to promote the assembly as a living heritage tourist destination. (Hindustan Times)

“The purpose of planning these shows is to familiarise people with the history of this iconic building in an engaging and interesting manner. We want people to understand how this building has stood witness to several historic events. That should inspire visitors,” he told HT.

Officials said the light and sound shows are likely to begin later this year, with Gupta already holding meetings with agencies that have organised similar shows in other cities.

“The shows will be held on weekends, and visitors will be able to register through a dedicated online portal that will be created for the purpose. Initially, we plan to accommodate around 100 people per show. Depending on the response and footfall, the number of shows may later be increased to two per day,” an official said, asking not to be named.

According to officials, each show will run for approximately 30 minutes and is expected to take place between 7-8pm. The script for the shows is in the works with the assembly also digging into archival footage and pictures to enhance the visual appeal of the show.

Highlighting the historical significance of the building, an official noted that the vidhan sabha building once housed both the central legislative council (now Parliament) and a temporary Central Secretariat when the capital of British India was shifted from Kolkata (then Calcutta) to Delhi in December 1911.

Designed by E Montague Thomas, the building, featuring a large assembly hall, was completed within a few months in 1912 at the site of the old Chandrawal village.

From 1913 to 1926, it housed the central legislative council, where prominent leaders such as Motilal Nehru, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, and Lala Lajpat Rai participated in debates and discussions that contributed to the development of many parliamentary procedures that are still followed today.

This building, which set the architectural style for many bungalows in New Delhi, has served as the seat of the Delhi legislature since 1993.