Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
Delhi assembly to onboard NeVA platform in step towards digital governance

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Delhi signs MoU to implement the National e-Vidhan Application, enhancing digital governance and aiming for a paperless legislative system.

The Delhi government on Saturday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) and the Union government to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), taking a step towards digital governance.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju with Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta at the signing of the MoU at Parliament House on Saturday. (ANI)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju with Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta at the signing of the MoU at Parliament House on Saturday. (ANI)

The NeVA platform, developed under guidance of MoPA, aims to bring greater efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability to legislative procedures by digitising house business, providing real-time access to documents, and enabling seamless coordination among legislators and secretariat staff. By adopting NeVA, assemblies also aim to reduce paper consumption significantly.

Delhi is now the 28th legislature to adopt the project. Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta had recently said NeVA should be implemented in the Delhi assembly within 100 days.

“The agreement signifies Delhi’s commitment to transition to a paperless and more transparent legislative system, in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘One Nation, One Application’,” said an official aware of the matter.

Kiren Rijiju, Union minister of parliamentary affairs, said, “This is a very important MoU…we do our work following the Constitution but with the advancement of technology, it was important to adopt this, so our work is done faster and in a uniform way all across the country.”

“This is also important because many states have already signed the MoU and implemented NeVA but Delhi Vidhan Sabha had not been able to do it. It is to be expected that as the country’s Capital, we should lead by example. I congratulate our new assembly speaker, Vijender Gupta,” Rijiju added.

Sunday, March 23, 2025
