New Delhi, A 34-year-old bike taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger during a ride in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said on Saturday. Delhi: Bike taxi driver arrested for molesting woman passenger during ride

The incident occurred on March 12 when the woman booked a bike taxi through a mobile application to travel from Rohini Sector 15 to Pitampura.

In a complaint lodged at K.N.K. Marg police station, the woman was travelling as a pillion rider when the accused allegedly started misbehaving with her near the Sector 13 dividing road on K.N.K. Marg.

When she objected to his behaviour, the rider allegedly threatened her not to raise an alarm. The woman was later dropped near FU Block in Pitampura, following which she approached the police with a written complaint, officials said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on March 14 under sections 74 , 79 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Badli village in Delhi, was subsequently arrested. The motorcycle used during the ride has also been seized by the police.

According to the police, the accused is a Class 10 pass and has been working as an app-based bike taxi driver for the past one year. During verification, it was also found that he had earlier been involved in a dowry death case registered at Samaypur Badli police station in 2011.

He was produced before a court which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

Speaking to PTI, the woman said that the rider initially began speeding within seconds of starting the trip and dismissed her concerns when she asked him to slow down.

"He arrogantly told me that he was only driving at 20 kmph and that I could check it myself. But after that he increased the speed further," she said.

She alleged that the rider repeatedly applied sudden brakes so that she would bump into him and deliberately drove over potholes at high speed, causing strong jerks.

"I asked him several times to ride properly, but he told me to sit quietly and said he knew how to drive," she said.

"After some time he suddenly started touching me. When I objected and asked what he was doing, he threatened me and said, 'Sit quietly or I will kill you,'" the woman claimed.

She also alleged that the rider deviated from the route shown on the map and threatened her again when she questioned him about it.

"I told him that if he did not stop the bike immediately I would jump off. Despite that he kept speeding and abusing me. Finally, when I raised my voice loudly, he stopped," she said.

Even after stopping the bike, the rider continued threatening her, she added.

The police said further investigation in the case is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.