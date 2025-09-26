Delhi BJP headquarters likely to be inaugurated on Monday

New Delhi The new building, spread across 825 square metres, boasts of two basements that can accommodate 50 vehicles. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) new office building on the DDU Marg is likely to be inaugurated on September 29 and preparations are underway to hold the inauguration ceremony, senior party leaders said. The party’s national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to attend the ceremony, they said.

A senior BJP leader said that the new building is ready to be inaugurated and a committee has been formed to oversee the preparations for the ceremony. “All preparations are underway to hold the inauguration ceremony on September 29. We are also hoping that PM Modi will attend it and an invitation has been sent. A meeting of Delhi BJP leaders has been called on Friday morning to finalise the details,” the leader said, not wishing to be named.

The new building, spread across 825 square metres, boasts of two basements that can accommodate 50 vehicles. The ground floor will have a conference room to hold press meets, along with a reception area, and a canteen. The first floor will have an auditorium with a capacity to hold around 300 people. The second and third floors of the building will have the offices of state general secretaries, secretaries and vice-presidents, while the top floor will house the offices of the Delhi BJP in-charge, the state president, and the organisational general secretary.

BJP national president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone for the DDU Marg office in June 2023. This will be the third site from which the Delhi BJP will operate. The party earlier operated from a building near Ajmeri Gate, before relocating to the Pant Marg bungalow in 1989.

A second BJP leader said that only finishing work is remaining. “Most of the work on the new office, as well as a new approach road leading to it from DDU Marg, has been completed,” the leader said.

BJP leaders said that the Navratri period is considered auspicious and the party leaders have decided to hold the inauguration ceremony during it.

The old office has limited space and several porta cabins have been set up to accommodate office-bearers. As the party has expanded, the need for space has increased multifold, leaders said. The new office is also closer to the national headquarters, the BJP leader quoted above said. The Public Works Department has developed a new concrete approach road from DDU Marg till the new office to improve its accessibility.