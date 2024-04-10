Delhi BJP protests to seek CM’s resignation

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit leaders on Wednesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation in the liquor policy case. They broke through police barricades, with the police resorting to water cannons to disperse the crowd, which, the party said, injured multiple BJP leaders. Protesters broke through police barricades, with the police resorting to water cannons to disperse the crowd. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other key leaders gathered at ITO, raising slogans against the AAP and demanding the chief minister’s resignation.

“The police action and use of water cannons left several BJP leaders, including Virendra Sachdeva, injured. Sachdeva has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Rahul Pandit, BJYM president of the Navin Shahdara district, was also seriously injured in the demonstration and has suffered a fracture to his leg,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

A Delhi police official said: “All police action was as per standard operating procedure. Water canon was used to disperse the protestors at barricade on DDU Marg.”

The BJP leaders also burned effigies of Arvind Kejriwal’s government at Bal Bhavan Chowk.

“After the decision of the Delhi high court yesterday, what moral right does Arvind Kejriwal have to remain as the chief minister? I don’t think there is any legal recourse left; he should resign immediately. Arvind Kejriwal, who used to say that if a party official is caught in allegations, they would resign first and then further action would be taken, should now resign without delay,” Sachdeva said.

Delhi BJP has been demanding Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation since he was arrested on March 21 for alleged irregularities in the 2021-2022 excise policy and has staged several demonstrations over their demands.

An AAP member said: “If true, it is unfortunate that the BJP Delhi chief was hauled up by the Delhi police. We wish him a speedy recovery. We condemn this brutality by the police, if any, however, this also shows that even BJP supporters and those on BJPs payroll are against the blatant misuse of agencies against the Hon’ble Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji.”

“It must be noted that after two years of investigations and over 500 raids, not a penny has been recovered from any of our leaders and yet they languish in jail. Arvind Kejriwal ji has been in custody without any FIR or trial, based only on approver statements, both of which approvers were called ’Kingpins of the South Liquor Lobby’ by the Enforcement Directorate,” the member said.

“People can see through this facade of a scam now that one of the kingpin-turned-approvers Manguta Reddy is contesting on an NDA ticket from Andhra Pradesh while the other kingpin-turned-approver, Sharath Reddy, transferred around ₹60 crore through electoral bonds after his arrest to the BJP while a popularly elected CM who has always and only worked for the betterment of the people of Delhi is behind bars based on their statements,” he said.

“The brutality, if any, committed on the BJP Delhi president is highly condemnable, but also goes to show that not only the citizens of Delhi but even the police under BJP, have lost all faith in the BJP government,” he said.