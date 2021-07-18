Delhi BJP wants 10-day state assembly session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the speaker of the Delhi assembly to hold at least a 10-day session, arguing that the two-day session, due to start from July 29, is inadequate to discuss issues concerning the national capital.

The speaker of the house, Ram Niwas Goel, said two days is “sufficient”, but did not rule out extending the session if required.

Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also the BJP MLA from Badarpur, said, “Ever since the constitution of the seventh Delhi Assembly, Question Hour has not been held even once. And now in the two-day session, a curtailed Question Hour is being held….In a two-day session, the members will hardly get any time to ask questions or raise important issues. We have requested the speaker to extend the duration of the session.”

BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta, who is the former chief of the party’s Delhi unit, said, “ This two-day session is just a formality. The [10-day] session can be held by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.”

Goel said, “Two days is enough to discuss all matters if the session is conducted peacefully, without any protest from the opposition party. They can raise their questions in the assembly. If need be, then the session can be extended. It has happened in the past.”

Delhi government spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

