Delhi braces for a cracker Diwali

Last week, the Supreme Court permitted the sale of green crackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi from October 18 to 20, and said bursting them was allowed between 6-7am and 8-10pm on Diwali eve (October 19) and on Diwali (October 20).

As Diwali festivities entered full gear on Sunday, the sound of firecrackers rend the air in some places across the national capital, with mixed adherence to the restrictions placed by the Supreme Court on the hours when crackers could be burst. Violations of the orders on the sale and purchase of firecrackers also continued to be reported in parts of the city. This, even as the Delhi Police patrolling the public places and neighbourhoods.

On Sunday, firecrackers were heard in many areas, including New Friends Colony, beyond the permissible timings, but at other places Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWA) members said the rules on bursting firecrackers were followed to a large extent.

The president of the Vasant Kunj RWAs federation, Rajesh Panwar, said, “So far I have not heard that many crackers are being burst, it has been less than the previous few years. I’ve visited around 20 Diwali functions in Vasant Kunj, and saw crackers being burst only in two.” Sanjay Rana, the president of Greater Kailash-2 RWA, gave a similar assessment of that area.

In Rajouri Garden, however, widespread violations were reported. RS Lamba, the president of J-Block RWA said, “Some people do not care for the prescribed timings, and have been bursting crackers throughout the day.” Ashok Bhasin, president of the North Delhi RWA federation, also said the rules on timings were not being followed. “As soon as it becomes a little dark, people start bursting them. They started at 6 pm on Saturday.”

However, in East Delhi, B.S. Vohra, president of the federation of East Delhi RWA, said, while there had been violations, they were not widespread. “However, I have seen an immense rush of families in many shops selling firecrackers across East Delhi. People are buying a lot of firecrackers, and I don’t know if they were licensed or not.”

HT has previously reported that sales of firecrackers have been going on across Delhi since the Supreme Court ruling on October 15, with many buyers taking home conventional fireworks. On Saturday, the first day of the official sales, buyers seemed not to be bothered whether they were purchasing green firecrackers as sellers ran out of stock by evening. Sellers were also slow to apply for licences given the continuing illegal sales.

Senior police officers said that several FIRs had been registered against people caught illegally selling banned firecrackers or green crackers without the mandatory licences, as well as against individuals who were found bursting crackers beyond the permissible timings.

However, they did not share the total numbers of FIR registered so far in any of the cases. “On an average four to five FIRs have been registered in some police districts. The exact number is not readily available as the compilation of the total action is incomplete,” said an officer from the southern police range, asking not to be named.

Action plan for Monday For Monday, at least 80% of the total strength of each police station and other concerned units of the Delhi Police such as police control room (PCR) and traffic police will remain deployed on the streets, in neighbourhoods, and across markets in Delhi on Monday to enforce the directions of the Supreme Court, said police officers, adding that this was based on instructions received from the city police’s top brass.

Additionally, crack teams in plain clothes will also be deployed in neighbourhood for surprise “on-the-spot” action against violators. The police will also use footage from CCTV cameras to identify and prosecute violators. “Our maximum strength will be on the ground to ensure people celebrate Diwali festival with enthusiasm and without any untoward incident. We will keep a strong vigil on illegal sale and bursting of banned firecrackers. We urge the people of Delhi to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court in true spirit and avoid violating it,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari.