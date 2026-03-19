Delhi Budget 2026: CM invites citizens’ ideas for practical, inclusive policies

New Delhi: From creche facilities in schools and AI-based teacher training to extending the Mid-Day Meal scheme till Class 12 and setting up residential sports academies, a wide range of suggestions were put before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public dialogue on Wednesday, as she gears up to present budget for 2026-27 fiscal. CM Rekha Gupta assured participants that their suggestions would be reflected in the upcoming budget. (HT archive)

In an effort to make the budget more practical and inclusive, Gupta hosted a special ‘Samvad’ (dialogue) programme at the Delhi Secretariat, bringing together students, working women, teachers and sportspersons to share their experiences and expectations.

Gupta assured participants that their suggestions would be reflected in the upcoming budget. She emphasised that public participation is the strongest pillar of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi), and the government aims to ensure that the budget addresses the needs of every section of society.

Students put forward several important suggestions to strengthen the education system and improve future opportunities. They proposed extending the Mid-Day Meal scheme up to Class 12 to ensure continued nutritional support. Students also called for structured sports training in schools, better academic and sports infrastructure, and increased industry exposure so they can better understand real-world work environments.

Keeping higher education in mind, students highlighted the need for new hostels in line with rising student numbers in colleges. They also suggested dedicated career counselling sessions and better availability of competitive exam resources in libraries.

Teachers and working women drew attention to several everyday challenges. They stressed the need for proper playgrounds in schools and residential areas, as well as safer commuting options through the construction of foot overbridges (FOBs) and underpasses. They also called for long-term solutions to persistent issues like waterlogging.

Working women suggested setting up creche facilities in schools. Teachers called for AI-based training programmes to upgrade their skills, addressing teacher shortages, and organising educational exposure visits. Additionally, several women emphasised the need for special schemes to promote women drivers and provisions at workplaces to support women during their menstrual cycles.

Participants from the sports sector proposed making sports mandatory in schools, setting up residential sports academies, and building better training infrastructure. They also recommended rationalising stadium usage fees, appointing permanent coaches—especially women coaches—and establishing rehabilitation centres for athletes.

Other demands included financial support (grants) for sports associations, setting up more sports academies across the capital, ensuring availability of sports equipment in schools, hiring trained physical trainers, and providing training allowances for athletes.

“This budget will not just be a financial document, but a comprehensive roadmap to improve the lives of Delhi’s people,” Gupta said.

The chief minister had also interacted with doctors and women commercial drivers on Tuesday.

Gupta also held a meeting with industry leaders where entrepreneurs suggested reforms such as revising capital expenditure norms, converting industrial plots to freehold, ensuring water supply, and promoting solar energy and green buildings. They also called for better logistics, power subsidies, single-window clearance, and FAR reforms. Concerns from unplanned areas included infrastructure, drainage and CETP upgrades. Industry leaders also pushed for ITI course upgrades and skill centres. Gupta said all suggestions will be considered to boost competitiveness.