Delhi Budget: Govt to tackle pollution with 360 degree-approach, says Sisodia
Presenting the Delhi Budget for 2021-22, finance minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that pollution was the “biggest problem” of the national capital, and his government was working on a 360 degree-approach to tackle it. He said that the government was working towards a pollution-free Delhi by India’s 100th year of independence.
“Our government is working on a holistic, 360 degree-approach to tackle the problem of pollution in the city and we are doing that through various measures such as increasing the green cover, making anti-smog guns mandatory at construction sites and coming up with policies for the better management of solid waste. Our aim is that in the 100th year of independence, Delhi can leave behind the problem of pollution, just like Covid-19,” Sisodia said in his budget speech.
Also Read | Delhi Budget 2021: Allocation for urban infra up, govt to work on decongestion
The Delhi government on Tuesday allocated ₹9,394 crore for improving the city’s environment.
Making a special mention of the government’s electric vehicle policy, Sisodia said that before this initiative, the share of electric vehicles in Delhi was merely 0.2% of the total registered vehicles. However, after the policy was launched, this share has increased to 2.2% of the total registered vehicles in the Capital.
“The government now aims that by 2024, the share of electric vehicles in Delhi will improve to around 25% and to make this happen, we are working towards installing as many as 500 charging points. At present, there are 72 such charging points in Delhi. The idea is to have a charging facility within every three kilometres,” Sisodia said.
He also said that the aim of his government through such policies is to get “100% freedom from vehicular pollution”.
To augment the public transport infrastructure, Sisodia said 1,300 additional e-buses will be added to the city’s fleet. For the first time in the last decade, Delhi has managed to get 6,693 public buses in its fleet; another 1,000 will be added by September.
“We are inching towards getting the total fleet size to 11,000,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Meet the bare peepal tree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition slams Delhi budget, says it lacks vision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid shock: Tax revenue estimate slashed by 33.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big push for health in Delhi's budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To cut auto emissions, govt will focus on electric vehicle infra, says Sisodia in budget speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Budget: Exclusive mohalla clinics for women, anganwadi hubs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to bid for hosting Olympics 2048: Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infra gets a booster shot: Housing budget ramped up 43%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All Delhi courts to resume in-person hearings from March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspended DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi relinquishes charge, acting V-C to continue till successor is found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers’ body calls for ‘DU shutdown’ over pending salaries in govt-funded colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 men, suspected of stealing, beaten to death in Azadpur Mandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
32-year-old man who tried to stop a couple from quarrelling killed in West Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 300-mark third time this month; tally at 641,660
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will bid to host 2048 Olympic Games: Delhi CM Kejriwal
- The process of selection of candidate cities for the Olympic Games is a long-drawn one and is divided into two phases, according to the guidelines mentioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox