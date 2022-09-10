Delhi building collapse: CM announces compensation, AAP slams BJP

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the state government will provide compensation to the people who were injured in the building collapse on Friday at north Delhi’s Azad Market area, and directed authorities that steps should be taken to prevent such incidents. “Delhi government will provide compensation to the victims. It should not have happened. Steps should be taken to check such incidents,” Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters after his weekly coordination meeting with lieutenant governor on Friday evening.

The government, however, did not specify the amount.

The four-storey building where construction work was going on collapsed on Friday morning. Police and fire department officials said five people have suffered injuries in the incident.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which was ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party till May this year when the three civic bodies were unified by the centre. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged corruption by the “BJP-controlled MCD” in approval of the building’s map. “Maps of only plots upto 100 square yards can be passed under SARAL scheme [in which maps are passed online]. The area of the building was more than 100 yards and it is not possible to get the map approved online,” said Bharadwaj.

AAP MLA from Sadar Bazar Som Dutt said, “There have been five such incidents in the last four years in which several lives have been lost due to the carelessness of the MCD.”

While the MCD said that it was enquiring into the matter, the BJP hit back saying the AAP was playing politics over an unfortunate incident.

An MCD spokesperson said the building plan was duly sanctioned and added that no deviation or excess coverage was noticed on the site. He added that according to information gathered at the site, it was found that substandard material was being used for construction and the building collapses under its own weight.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is unfortunate that AAP was trying to score political points. “The incident is a serious incident which needs to be probed and those responsible for mishap should be booked,” said Kapoor.