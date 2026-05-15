Delhi bus gangrape: Bus had tinted glasses, verified drivers, say cops

NEW DELHI To be sure, the bus passed by two police posts on its route, but officers said that the bus had tinted glasses and heavy curtains, in clear violation of norms. (Representative photo)

A private Bihar-registered bus, inside which a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men on Tuesday, had tinted windows, heavy curtains and no location tracker in violation of rules and guidelines, police said on Thursday.

The bus allegedly took an 8km route in outer Delhi that crossed at least two police booths, HT found.

In 2012, the Supreme Court prohibited the use of black films or any other material (such as curtains or mesh) upon safety glass, window screens and side glass of all vehicles. In 2016, the ministry of road transport and highways issued a notification mandating vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in all public service vehicles. These two features were absent in the bus.

Police said that the woman, a Pitampura resident, entered the bus around 12.15am at the Saraswati Vihar bus stand, which is about 700 metres from an integrated police booth of the Rani Bagh police station. Moving on the Outer Ring Road, the bus allegedly passed by the Raj Park police booth and reached the Peeragarhi junction, where another police booth was situated.

When HT travelled along the alleged route taken by the bus – according to the police – five police officers were present at the junction.

Police said that from the junction, the bus allegedly took the Delhi-Rohtak Road towards the Nangloi railway station and was eventually parked nearby. The alleged route had several CCTV cameras.

“Thousands of vehicles take that route and the officials present on the route did not hear anyone screaming or asking for help,” said a senior police officer.

Police said both accused, Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, had valid permits obtained by the company for operating interstate buses.

The senior police officer quoted above said, “From time to time, the traffic department has taken action against bus operators who have been illegally plying on Delhi roads and against tinted glass vehicles. However, thousands of such vehicles pass from other state borders without being stopped. Also, the guidelines on curtains are not clear. In this case, the phone number was displayed on the bus. The accused was also a verified employee. He and his aide were held within four hours.”