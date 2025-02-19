Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi businessman robbed of 97 lakh at gunpoint by 2 men on scooter

PTI |
Feb 19, 2025 02:44 PM IST

The incident took place when the victim, Anees Ansari (45), a copper scrap trader from Karawal Nagar, was returning to his office in Mustafabad.

Two unidentified men on a scooter allegedly robbed a businessman of 97 lakh at gunpoint in Brijpuri of Delhi's northeast, an official said on Wednesday.

Two unidentified guys on a scooter reportedly robbed a businessman in Brijpuri, northeast Delhi, of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97 lakh at gunpoint.(Getty images/representative )
Two unidentified guys on a scooter reportedly robbed a businessman in Brijpuri, northeast Delhi, of 97 lakh at gunpoint.(Getty images/representative )

The incident took place when the victim, Anees Ansari (45), a copper scrap trader from Karawal Nagar, was returning to his office in Mustafabad after collecting cash from Old Delhi, he said.

According to the police, the robbers intercepted Ansari, pointed gun at him and fled with his bag of cash.

Also read: NRI couple held for making false robbery complaint in Bathinda

A complaint was lodged at Dayalpur Police Station on February 16 following which a case was registered.

The police have formed teams to track down the suspects and recover the stolen money.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On