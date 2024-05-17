Delhi car showroom firing: Key suspect killed in gunfight with police

The prime accused involved in a used cars showroom firing case in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on May 6, was killed after a gunfight with Delhi Police personnel at Khera Khurd village in outer Delhi late on Thursday night, police officials aware of the shootout said on Friday. The accused seen on CCTV footage shared the police. (HT photo sourced)

The suspect, Ajay Singroha, a key hitman of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was also wanted in another firing and murder case where he along with his associates shot dead a businessman after opening a fire at his SUV outside a dhaba at Murthal near Sonepat in Haryana on March 10.

The video footage of the Murthal dhaba murder as well as the Fusion Cars showroom firing incidents later surfaced on social media, triggering panic and concerns among the law enforcement agencies, the officers said adding that Ajay was committing the crimes on behalf of gang leaders Himanshu and Sahil Ritoli, both involved in extortion and revenge killings from foreign countries.

On Thursday evening, information was received that Ajay will come to Khera Khurd village in outer Delhi to meet someone after which a trap was laid to nab the accused, a senior special cell officer said.

“Around 11:30pm, the team members spotted Ajay driving a car. They signaled him to stop and surrender before them, but instead he opened fire at them. The firing exchange started after which Ajay got injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Two pistols loaded with bullets were seized from the gunfight spot. Further probe is on,” the officer added.

On May 6, Ajay along with another member of the gang, Mohit Gahlawat, opened firing at Fusion Cars, a multi-storey showroom of used luxury cars at Ganesh Nagar near Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, after handing over a paper slip to the showroom owner’s driver.

At least seven people, including the showroom owner, Manoj Malik, were injured after the bullets shattered the glass door and panels of the outlet and the broken glass pieces pierced their face and other body parts.

After the firing, the showroom owner received calls from international numbers. The caller demanded ₹5crore extortion from him on Bhau gang’s behalf, police said.