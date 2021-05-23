Delhi cases see further dip on Sunday, positivity rate falls to 2.42%

Delhi’s coronavirus cases further dipped on Sunday as the Capital recorded 1,649 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases taking the tally to 1,416,868. Delhi also recorded 189 deaths which took the death toll to 23,202. The case positivity rate fell to 2.42%, according to Covid-19 bulletin released by the health department.

Delhi recorded a dip of 611 cases despite conducting 4,888 more tests. Delhi conducted 68,043 tests between May 22 and May 23. Out of the total number of tests, 46,745 tests were RT PCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests. The cumulative positivity rate in the city is currently 7.57%. Delhi’s case fatality rate stood at 1.64%. The Capital currently has 27,610 active cases of Covid-19. The active caseload shrunk by 3,698 cases as the city had reported 31,308 active cases on Saturday.

Delhi recorded 5,158 recoveries on Sunday which took the tally of recovered people to 1,366,056. Delhi vaccinated 64,319 people on Sunday out of which 44,752 people were given their first dose of the vaccine. At least 19,657 people received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The Capital has vaccinated 5,081,898 people so far out of which 1,151,721 people have been fully vaccinated.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the Capital by one more week till May 31. Kejriwal said that reopening decision will be taken if cases decrease. "Now the wave is weakening visibly. We haven't won yet but we may be taking control of the wave. In 24 hours, the positivity rate is below 2.42 per cent. At one point we were reported 28,000 cases daily. Now in 24 hours we have reported 1,600 cases," Kejriwal said.