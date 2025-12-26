Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Delhi celebrates Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary, opens subsidised Atal canteens

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 03:42 am IST

The Delhi government on Thursday commemorated the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the rollout of subsidised Atal Canteens across the Capital and the formal naming of an 11-acre park in central Delhi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavana Udyan.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar during inauguration of Atal Canteen at Apna Bazar Nehru Nagar in Lajpat Nagar on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Atal Canteen scheme, inaugurated at Nehru Nagar in south Delhi by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, aims to provide nutritious meals at a nominal cost of 5 to workers, the urban poor, and other needy residents. Atal canteens are state-subsidised food outlets designed to offer affordable meals to underprivileged residents.

Implemented through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the canteens will serve meals twice daily – a standardised menu of dal, rice, roti, and vegetables. Facilities are equipped with modern kitchens, LPG-based cooking systems, and industrial RO water plants. A digital token system, CCTV surveillance, and regular audits have been instituted, with food quality tested periodically by FSSAI and NABL-accredited labs.

Khattar said the launch “reflects an approach centred on service and welfare.”

The CM, meanwhile, explained that a 5 charge was the symbolic contribution to preserve beneficiaries’ dignity and discourage waste, adding that officials were directed to maintain high hygiene and quality standards.

To reach the venue, Gupta took a Metro, where she interacted with commuters and stressed on the role of public transport in reducing pollution. She noted the Metro project was initiated during Vajpayee’s tenure; the network now spans 394 km and carries about 3.5 million passengers daily.

In another event, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) formally named an 11-acre green space in Daryaganj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavana Udyan. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena presided over the naming ceremony in the presence of Gupta. The park is the second in a series of three being redeveloped along Mahatma Gandhi Marg near the Walled City.

The park features lawns, white marble pathways, shaded plazas, baradaris, sculpted fountains, public amenities, and recreational zones. A central installation of five horses driven by a sarathi symbolises leadership and progress. Four Yakshini sculptures by Padma Vibhushan awardee Sudarshan Sahoo are installed, a clock tower is under construction, and a food van facility is planned near the parking area.

DDA officials stated the park is part of a larger 35-acre green belt redevelopment along 1.7 km of Ring Road, aimed at expanding public recreational space and decongesting central Delhi’s landscaped areas.

Addressing an Atal Smriti Sammelan in Kasturba Nagar, BJP national executive president Nitin Naveen said that the level of self-confidence displayed by Vajpayee is rarely seen in contemporary politics. He recalled Vajpayee’s speech delivered after his government fell by a single vote, describing it as a lasting source of inspiration and a reflection of his clarity and conviction.

“He never hesitated to question even his own colleagues when principles were at stake, and carried forward the ideological foundations laid by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya along with Lal Krishna Advani,” Nabin said.

Referring to Vajpayee’s address at the United Nations in Hindi, he said it instilled national pride and restored the language’s global prominence. He added that Vajpayee stood firmly for the honour of soldiers after the Kargil conflict and consistently placed national interest above personal power.

