Delhi: Club found violating Covid-19 norms, 1 held

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the manager of a nightclub in Punjabi Bagh and are on the lookout for its owner.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
DCP (west) Urvija Goel said that a total of 25 hookahs were recovered. The manager of the restaurant has been arrested in the said case and accused Arpan Gupta (owner of the nightclub) is yet to be arrested.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:36 AM IST

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the manager of a nightclub in Punjabi Bagh and are on the lookout for its owner, after the establishment was found to be violating Covid protocols and serving hookah openly in the premises.

Police said the night club had an open terrace where they found around 100-120 persons consuming hukka.

