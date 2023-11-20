close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal grants nod to 83 new shops to remain open 24 hours

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal grants nod to 83 new shops to remain open 24 hours

ByHT News Desk
Nov 20, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The Delhi government said the overarching goal is not only to stimulate economic development but also to elevate the standard of public services.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to 83 shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours, a move underscoring the government's commitment to fostering economic growth and job opportunities.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file)

According to a Delhi government statement, these businesses comprising shops, restaurants, and other entities, must meticulously adhere to the regulations outlined in the Delhi Shop Establishment Act of 1954.

Rigorous government oversight will be implemented, and any violations will face stern consequences. Pending the Delhi lieutenant governor's approval, these establishments are poised to transition to round-the-clock operations, the statement added.

During the application review process under the Act, a total of 122 submissions were received, with 29 falling short of requirements and subsequently disregarded.

But 83 applications, received clearance after meeting the eligibility criteria.
“Over the years, Chief Minister Kejriwal has consistently granted permission for 635 shops to operate 24 hours, signaling a progressive and business-friendly environment in Delhi,” the statement added.

The Delhi government said the overarching goal is not only to stimulate economic development but also to elevate the standard of public services. The introduction of an efficient online application process has successfully eliminated bureaucratic impediments, ensuring a swift verification process, the government said.

The chief minister has granted permission selectively to specific categories of shops in diverse locations, and stringent actions will be taken against any breaches of regulations.

“This initiative aligns with Kejriwal's broader vision for Delhi, aiming to create a vibrant and inclusive economy that benefits both businesses and residents. The government's proactive measures underscore its dedication to fostering a conducive environment for commerce and employment, paving the way for Delhi's continued growth and development,” the statement added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

