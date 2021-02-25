Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP over corruption in civic bodies
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption and blamed them for the poor financial condition of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) during a roadshow in north Delhi’s Bawana, where he also promised to sanction ₹100 crore for a sewer project in the area.
Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led two roadshows on Wednesday in Bawana and Shalimar Bagh campaigning for candidates of the party ahead of municipal bypolls in five wards scheduled on Sunday. Hundreds of AAP supporters participated in the roadshow navigating the localities in two-wheelers and trucks, playing music.
“I got to know that people have been demanding sewer line in Bawana. It is my promise that I will sanction ₹100 crores for the sewer project here,” said Kejriwal. He added, “The AAP has been actively campaigning against the corruption by the BJP. The MCDs are in a shambles because of their corruption.”
“Together, the people of Delhi have defeated Covid-19, the pandemic has created havoc in the lives of the people. We have elections on Sunday, you all must go and vote for AAP. How many of you receive zero electricity bills? 24x7 free electricity has happened only in Delhi. We have worked to make Delhi better in the last six years by improving schools, hospitals, availability of electricity, and water. It is your responsibility to make AAP victorious in the MCD, together we have to change the face of MCD.”
While the AAP is in power in the Delhi government, BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to the municipal polls in 2022.
The BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless.
Delhi BJP general secretary Shri Harsh Malhotra said, “The AAP government has not done any development work in Bawana, Shalimar Bagh and several other areas. Their leaders were unavailable during the Covid-19 crisis. They will get appropriate response from the people of these wards in the bypolls on Sunday. The promise of ₹100 crore for sewer line at this point speaks volumes about the poor condition of these areas.”
