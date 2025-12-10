Delhi CM calls for speedy revamp of abandoned EWS housing

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected the abandoned housing project of economically weaker sections (EWS) in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa and directed officials to expedite the revamp work. The CM also ordered the allotment of nearly 7,400 flats that have remained vacant since their construction in 2016. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects EWS flats in Bhalswa on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“These flats must be made ready for allotment at the earliest. We will regularly review the progress of the redevelopment work and ensure that residents receive the benefit of planned rehabilitation without delays. Officials have been directed to identify and remove any procedural hurdles that may slow down the readiness of the flats,” she said.

The CM reviewed the site along with cabinet minister Ashish Sood, local MLA Deepak Chaudhary and senior officials of the housing and engineering departments. Officials briefed her on the structural condition of the buildings, the extent of deterioration and the work required to make the flats fit for occupation. She instructed them to prepare a time-bound plan for repairs and restoration.

Cabinet minister Sood said detailed surveys are underway to assess the repairs required before families can move in.

According to officials, the damaged interiors, theft, and deterioration of basic fixtures have taken place due to not being used for long. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during the elections earlier this year, had assured repair and allocation of all these flats.

Officials have been asked to work out a comprehensive rehabilitation model that aligns housing infrastructure with modern civic requirements. The plans under consideration includes improved access roads, parking space, provision for healthcare and education services, parks, anganwadi centres and secure commercial spaces to support local economic activity.

A proposal for e-rickshaw charging facilities has also been discussed to support local mobility and reduce pollution in the area.

“The redevelopment initiative will be executed with clearly defined timelines and standardised construction practices,” Sood said.

He said the rehabilitation model being adopted for Bhalswa will eventually serve as a template for similar EWS housing complexes located in different parts of the city.