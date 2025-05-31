Delhi CM honours CBSE top performers, reiterates reforms

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday congratulated the students of classes 10 and 12 who performed well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations this year. The honorary event was held at Rajkiya Pratibha Bal Vikas Vidyalaya in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. CM Rekha Gupta facilitates students on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi’s education minister Ashish Sood was also present at the event, where CM Gupta felicitated 87 students — 16 from class 10 and 71 from class 12 — with tablets. The results were declared earlier this month.

Additionally, principals of 20 government schools, whose institutions recorded 100% results in the CBSE examinations, were also honoured and awarded computers, an official said.

“Students have achieved this milestone through dedication, discipline, and relentless effort. Today, you are not only making your parents and school proud but are also bringing honour to the entire nation. The Delhi government is proud of all of you,” the CM said while addressing the students.

She also assured educational reforms aiming to equip every government school with smart classrooms, hygienic toilets, digital libraries, and well-trained teachers. Gupta also emphasised on the government’s plan of opening 75 new CM Shri schools in Delhi this year.

CM at other events

Later, CM Gupta also attended a special scholarship disbursement programme, organised by the directorate of higher education on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) in Kashmere Gate. “The flagship event was aimed at recognising and financially supporting economically meritorious students pursuing higher education across various state universities in Delhi,” an official said.

Around 1,305 students from various Delhi state universities received scholarships during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, “As your chief minister, I am proud to share the remarkable strides our government has taken in just the first 100 days. Guided by the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister, we are committed to transforming Delhi into a model of inclusive and quality education.”

“For the first time, students preparing for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, and others will receive free coaching in Delhi government schools….We have committed a historic ₹20,000 crore budget for education in Delhi. This is the largest investment in our capital’s educational future — covering infrastructure, digital learning, teacher empowerment, and student support,” Gupta added.

She also launched an initiative to directly connect youth with industry through Delhi’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), an official aware of the matter said.

“The Delhi government signed three-year MoUs with four prominent industry partners — Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), Quest Alliance, and Hettich Power Wood Working Institute (HPWWI),” the official said.

The CM stated that the primary objective of these MoUs is not only to ensure technical education but also maintain vocational excellence, hands-on training with modern industrial equipment, and robust employment opportunities.

Providing details on the same, the CM said that students in various ITIs across Delhi will now receive direct, advanced, and practical training aligned with industry standards. HPWWI will offer free technical training under the Wood Working Technician Trade (formerly Carpenter Trade) at ITIs in Jail Road and Nand Nagri. This will include tools, equipment, specialized instructor training, and on-the-job experience.

Similarly, SMIPL will establish a state-of-the-art training centre at ITI Jahangirpuri for trades such as two-wheeler repair, welding, and robotics, while also developing necessary infrastructure under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Quest Alliance will provide training in career awareness, employability skills, and soft skills, with a special focus on encouraging female students to take up non-traditional trades like welding and fitting.

Meanwhile, MSIL will deliver specialized training in automobile-related trades such as four-wheelers, diesel engines, and auto body repair at ITIs in Pusa and Arab Ki Sarai, offering students access to advanced technical knowledge and real-world industry projects.

Sood also highlighted key features of the MoUs, stating that all training programs under this initiative will be completely free of cost.

“Upon course completion, students will receive recognised certificates that validate their skills. The core objective is to prepare youth for employment, make them self-reliant, and equip them with modern technologies to successfully thrive in a dynamic industrial environment,” Sood said.