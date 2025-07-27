Delhi CM inaugurates infra projects; visits War Memorial

In an infrastructure development push, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated multiple public utility projects and reviewed ongoing works in Shalimar Bagh. Gupta also visited several blocks in Pitampura and announced key initiatives aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving civic amenities, and upgrading healthcare facilities for local residents. Chief minister Rekha Gupta at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

One of the major announcements was the construction of an elevated corridor over the Munak Canal, which will link Inderlok Metro Station to the Delhi border, significantly improving traffic flow between the Outer and Inner Ring Roads.

“The project will include roads on both sides of the canal and an elevated stretch above, transforming the area into one of Delhi’s most attractive and accessible localities,” said Gupta.

Gupta launched new sewer lines in TP, VP, LP, and HD blocks, completed at a cost of ₹60 lakh. She also inaugurated a newly built road between SP-1 and SP-65, developed with a budget of ₹11 lakh. Tenders worth ₹91 lakh are already underway to connect other lanes in the SP and TP blocks.

“These works are being done in a structured and planned manner to ensure long-term benefits for all residents,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Gupta visited National War Memorial and paid tributes to the courage, dedication, and supreme sacrifice of the nation’s brave soldiers. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas today, at the National War Memorial, I paid humble tributes by offering heartfelt homage to the immortal sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation’s defence. The memory of these immortal warriors will continue to awaken our consciousness for generations. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram,” CM said in a post on X.