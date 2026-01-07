Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday invited youngsters from across Delhi to take part in an informal interaction titled “Lunch Pe Charcha” ahead of National Youth Day. The interaction will be held on Sunday, January 11, as National Youth Day on January 12 falls on a working day, she said. Delhi CM invites youth for ‘Lunch Pe Charcha’

Announcing the initiative on social media, Gupta said the meeting would focus on open discussions on grievances from the past 11 years, a review of the last 11 months of governance, and ways to translate youth suggestions into actionable steps. She urged young people to participate by commenting or sending direct messages on her social media platforms.

In a post on X, Gupta wrote, “Inviting all youngsters from Delhi for Lunch Pe Charcha! 12 January is National Youth Day. Since it’s a working day and you’ll all be busy, Sunday, 11th January, let’s meet over lunch. There will be an open discussion on complaints from the past 11 years, an honest review of the last 11 months, and a chat on how to turn your suggestions into action. Let’s meet over lunch. COMMENT, DM!”

In a video message, Gupta said, “On Sunday, January 11, would you like to have lunch with me? On January 12, we celebrate National Youth Day, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. It is a day for youngsters, your day. I want to meet you, seek your suggestions and hear your complaints.”

She added, “You can share the complaints regarding the last 11 years with me and give me suggestions for the next 11 years. We will also discuss what we have been able to do in the last 10 months of our government. Let’s meet for lunch on 11 January. Everyone talks about problems, but tell us about the solution. Please DM and comment. We will keep meeting in the future.”