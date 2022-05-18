Delhi CM Kejriwal meets heroes involved in Mundka fire rescue
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met a group of people who rescued dozens of people trapped from the multi-storey building in Mundka where at least 27 people died in a fire last week.
“Such heroes prove that Delhiites stand together as a family during all highs and lows. We all have to be united and always help each other and work together,” said Kejriwal, after interacting with the group.
Last Friday, a massive fire spread through the three floors of the building where a CCTV and Wi-Fi router assembling unit was being run illegally. Nearly 70 employees and other representatives of the company were present since the firm had organised a motivational lecture for its staff. The firefighters, police and disaster relief teams had a tough time retrieving bodies from the buildings as they were completely charred.
On Tuesday, 20-25 people, who came forward to help people escape from the building on Friday, met the CM at the Delhi Secretariat.
Meanwhile, Delhi government in a statement said that the CM has received several complaints about the BJP-ruled MCD threatening them with “bulldozers”. “We will not allow bulldozer action and sealing under our watch. It is not fundamentally correct to destroy people’s houses and shops by running bulldozers over them like this. I had a meeting with my MLAs and told them that even if they have to go to jail, they have to stand with the people,” said the CM in a statement.
Jammu MC passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places
In a move aimed at reducing noise pollution and providing relief to people, especially students, ailing and the elderly, the Jammu municipal corporation on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress. Corporators from the Opposition stiffly opposed the decision and said that it will vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Jammu, known for brotherhood.
J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.
Kashmir panchayat member goes the extra mile to implement government schemes
A 37-year-old panchayat member from north Kashmir's Narwav area, Mir Iqbal, is reputed to go the extra mile and not just figuratively, as he moves from village to village trying to solve people's problems and implement government schemes on the grassroots level. A post-graduate from Kashmir University, Iqbal, joined politics in 2011 as a young Congress worker. The Narwav block, spread over 56 square kilometres, comprises 17 panchayats.
Himachal: SDM offices to come up at Rakkar, Kotla Behar in Kangra
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced to open SDM offices at Rakkar and Kotla Behar and block development office at Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency in Kangra. He was addressing a public meeting at Pragpur after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 39 development projects worth ₹190 crore. He slammed the Congress' decision of appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh.
AAP slams Jai Ram govt over deteriorating education system; baseless allegations, says BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make inroads into the bipolar politics in Himachal, on Tuesday announced that education and healthcare will be its main poll planks in the state assembly elections scheduled for later this year. AAP leader and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with students and teachers to get the first-hand account of the education standards in Himachal Pradesh.
