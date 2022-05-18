Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal meets heroes involved in Mundka fire rescue
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets heroes involved in Mundka fire rescue

  • Last Friday, a massive fire spread through the three floors of the building where a CCTV and Wi-Fi router assembling unit was being run illegally.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the formation of the People’s Welfare Alliance an outfit comprising of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Twenty20 and other smaller parties in Kerala on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the formation of the People’s Welfare Alliance an outfit comprising of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Twenty20 and other smaller parties in Kerala on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on May 18, 2022 08:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met a group of people who rescued dozens of people trapped from the multi-storey building in Mundka where at least 27 people died in a fire last week.

“Such heroes prove that Delhiites stand together as a family during all highs and lows. We all have to be united and always help each other and work together,” said Kejriwal, after interacting with the group.

Last Friday, a massive fire spread through the three floors of the building where a CCTV and Wi-Fi router assembling unit was being run illegally. Nearly 70 employees and other representatives of the company were present since the firm had organised a motivational lecture for its staff. The firefighters, police and disaster relief teams had a tough time retrieving bodies from the buildings as they were completely charred.

On Tuesday, 20-25 people, who came forward to help people escape from the building on Friday, met the CM at the Delhi Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Delhi government in a statement said that the CM has received several complaints about the BJP-ruled MCD threatening them with “bulldozers”. “We will not allow bulldozer action and sealing under our watch. It is not fundamentally correct to destroy people’s houses and shops by running bulldozers over them like this. I had a meeting with my MLAs and told them that even if they have to go to jail, they have to stand with the people,” said the CM in a statement.

mundka delhi fire
mundka delhi fire
