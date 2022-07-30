Delhi CM Kejriwal meets LG Saxena in a ‘cordial atmosphere’
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the routine weekly coordination meeting at Raj Niwas on Friday evening and said that it was crucial for the development of the national Capital that the two work together.
Kejriwal skipped the meeting last week, the LG ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s excise policy 2021-22 and a day after he rejected the file submitted by the AAP government seeking permission for Kejriwal to visit Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit, triggering a major confrontation with the elected government.
“The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere, and we discussed water, sanitation, power and several other issues. It is very important for Delhi that the CM and the LG work together. He is the LG and I am the chief minister. There can be differences of opinion between us on various issues, but we will discuss the issues and sort out the differences,” Kejriwal said after meeting the LG.
Officials in the LG office did not respond to requests for comment.
Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a Delhi government function at Thyagraj Stadium, Kejriwal said not receiving permission to travel to Singapore was not a major issue for him. “It would have been good if I had got the approval for the visit and presented the work of the AAP government before the world. I am not pointing fingers at anyone for the lack of approval for the visit,” Kejriwal said.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
8 held, 12k Chinese manjha rolls seized in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested eight people during search operations in northwest and south Delhi areas, and recovered 11,855 rolls of banned glass-coated kite strings (also known as Chinese manjha) from their possession, said officials. Of the total recovery, 11,760 rolls of glass-coated kite string packed inside 205 cartons were recovered from a godown in Mahendra Park's Ramgarh on Thursday.
