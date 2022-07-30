Delhi CM Kejriwal meets LG Saxena in a ‘cordial atmosphere’

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the routine weekly coordination meeting at Raj Niwas on Friday evening and said that it was crucial for the development of the national Capital that the two work together.

Kejriwal skipped the meeting last week, the LG ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s excise policy 2021-22 and a day after he rejected the file submitted by the AAP government seeking permission for Kejriwal to visit Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit, triggering a major confrontation with the elected government.

“The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere, and we discussed water, sanitation, power and several other issues. It is very important for Delhi that the CM and the LG work together. He is the LG and I am the chief minister. There can be differences of opinion between us on various issues, but we will discuss the issues and sort out the differences,” Kejriwal said after meeting the LG.

Officials in the LG office did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a Delhi government function at Thyagraj Stadium, Kejriwal said not receiving permission to travel to Singapore was not a major issue for him. “It would have been good if I had got the approval for the visit and presented the work of the AAP government before the world. I am not pointing fingers at anyone for the lack of approval for the visit,” Kejriwal said.