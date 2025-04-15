Delhi CM lauds Ambedkar, unveils 15-day tribute in schools

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at multiple events across the city and announced that special assemblies will be held in schools for the next 15 days to spread the social reformer’s vision. (From left) Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Union minister JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a ceremony to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Monday. (PTI)

Speaking on Ambedkar Jayanti, Gupta said her government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of all communities.

She also launched the “Babasaheb Ambedkar Educational Tour Programme,” which will take students on guided visits from the Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Alipur to the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Centre.

“The way Dr BR Ambedkar guided the country and gave the constitution - whatever is there in the Constitution is in the better interest of the people of the country, and India will continue to move ahead,” CM Gupta said.

“Special assemblies and educational activities will be held across schools for the next 15 days to introduce students to Ambedkar’s ideals, struggles, and contributions. Discontinued schemes such as skill-based education and startup funding initiatives will be revived to ensure equal opportunities for underprivileged, backward, and Dalit communities,” she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of engaging in “token politics” in Ambedkar’s name and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has implemented Ambedkar’s ideals meaningfully on the ground.

Through the day, she attended at least five events across the city that marked the life and contribution of Ambedkar. Gupta visited Parliament where she paid floral tributes to Ambedkar along with several dignitaries including BJP chief JP Nadda. Earlier in the day she attended an event in her constituency before going to the Delhi Assembly where she along with speaker Vijender Gupta paid floral tributes at the Ambedkar statue.

Gupta paid floral tributes at Prerna Sthal, Haiderpur and the Mahaparinirvan Sthal at Alipur Road. She attended a ceremony at Shah Auditorium that featured tributes by artworks made by specially-abled children, cultural performances, and felicitation of youth under the government’s skill development programme. Assistive devices like wheelchairs, hearing aids, and learning materials were distributed under the Sugamya Sahayak Yojana to promote independence among specially-abled children.

At the event, Gupta reiterated her commitment to providing equal opportunity to every community, especially the marginalised and backward sections of society.

“Babasaheb’s legacy is not merely a subject of academic study, but a guiding philosophy to be embraced in daily life. His monumental contribution—the Indian Constitution—continues to bind 1.4 billion citizens together and serves as the cornerstone of the nation’s democracy. She affirmed that commemorating his birth anniversary is not just an act of remembrance, but a moment to renew our dedication to his enduring principles,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at a function at the party headquarters, said Ambedkar is AAP’s guiding light. “Following Babasaheb’s path, we are working to ensure every citizen receives education, dignity, and basic services,” he said.

Kejriwal hit out at the BJP and the Congress, saying, “India’s two main parties have no genuine love for Babasaheb. Out of political compulsion, they put up a façade of respect. These parties deliberately kept the country poor and uneducated to preserve their vote banks.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said Ambedkar stood for social justice and worked tirelessly to uplift Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs through education and inclusion. He accused the AAP and BJP of politicising Ambedkar’s legacy while failing to uphold his ideals. “The Congress has always fought to ensure social justice and equality for marginalized communities,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of indulging in symbolic gestures and failing to support Dalit upliftment. “PM Modi has honored Babasaheb by developing five pilgrimage sites dedicated to him, launching the BHIM app under Digital India, and setting up the Ambedkar International Centre to promote research and dialogue,” said Sachdeva.