Delhi CM, ministers begin road inspections; set Diwali deadline for repair works

Delhi chief minister Atishi, along with several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs, early Monday morning began inspecting the condition of roads in different parts of the national capital, and directed concerned officials to prioritise the repairs of damaged roads, as many were found to have potholes, posing risk to motorists. Delhi chief minister Atishi inspecting the roads in the national capital on Monday morning. (Photo from X)

Atishi inspected roads around 6am in Okhla, Modi Mill Flyover, Chirag Delhi, Tughlakabad Extension, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk.

A review meeting regarding inspections and repairs of arterial roads was held at the Delhi secretariat on Sunday, where it was decided that all the ministers will oversee road repair work in various districts. The Delhi government said the arterial roads across the capital are in bad shape following heavy monsoon this year. It was decided that around 1,400km of roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will be repaired by the end of October.

“In order to make all PWD roads in Delhi pothole-free, the entire Delhi cabinet has been on ground zero to inspect roads from 6am today. I inspected the roads of NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill Flyover, Chirag Delhi, Tughlakabad Extension, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and underpass. All these roads are in a dilapidated condition and due to potholes everywhere, people have to face traffic problems. During the inspection, the officials were instructed to carry out all necessary repairs on the road on a war footing so that people can get better roads,” Atishi said in a post on X on Monday.

The Delhi government has set a deadline for the repair work by Diwali.

“Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal ji, it is our endeavour to ensure all Delhiites get pothole-free roads by Diwali,” Atishi said.

According to the road repair supervision assignment, Atishi will handle south and south-east Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj will oversee east Delhi, Gopal Rai will manage north-east Delhi, Kailash Gahlot will be responsible for the west and south-west Delhi, Imran Hussain for central and New Delhi, and Mukesh Ahlawat for north and north-west Delhi.

“Ever since the BJP put Arvind Kejriwal ji in jail, the condition of Delhi’s roads has worsened. Arvind Kejriwal ji met chief minister Atishi and requested her to get the roads of Delhi repaired soon,” Rai said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Bharadwaj inspected the roads in Patparganj area with a group of PWD officials.

Gahlot inspected roads in Najafgarh, his assembly constituency. “Even after repeated instructions to the officials, there have been lapses and the condition of roads is really bad. Such condition of roads in Delhi is not accepted at all. Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders are inspecting the roads, and the roads will be repaired soon,” Gahlot said.