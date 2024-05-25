Delhi CM: No proof in liquor case, even PM acknowledged

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “acknowledged” that the Delhi excise policy case is fake as “no proof has been found” — in an apparent reference to a recent television interview given by Modi where he called Kejriwal “an experienced thief who has made evidence disappear”. **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @AamAadmiParty** New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_24_2024_000206B) (PTI)

Kejriwal, in a video press conference from his official residence, said that the PM “admitted no money trail has been linked to the AAP or its workers”.

“In an interview yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked about Kejriwal saying that no evidence was found in this so-called liquor scam. The Prime Minister said that ‘the reason why no evidence was found, or no money was recovered is because Kejriwal is an experienced thief.’ So, the Prime Minister has admitted before the country that he has no evidence in the liquor scam and not even a penny was recovered,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi BJP reversed the Delhi CM’s claim on its head and said Kejriwal has admitted to being “an experienced thief”. “Everyone knows the role of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor scam... by making such statements Kejriwal is trying to mislead people,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Kejriwal also questioned why the law-enforcement agencies, which he alleged are controlled by the BJP-led Centre, have been unable to find any money trail. “For the last two years, they have been making noise that there is a liquor scam in Delhi. They arrested me, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia... conducted more than 500 raids... They say that we took a bribe of ₹100 crore, and just a few days ago, they said there was a scam of ₹1,100 crore. A big question arises... This money must be kept somewhere... We must have spent (the money) somewhere,” Kejriwal said.

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal’s “theft” has been caught. “The investigation is ongoing and after June 1, he [Kejriwal] will be back in judicial custody. The law will take its course. Every criminal calls himself innocent, but the people of Delhi know about Kejriwal, and that he has committed the liquor scam... This week, the high court made a strong remark while rejecting Manish Sisodia’s bail in the liquor scam, and also pointed out many irregularities along with increasing the commission of liquor contractors. The court also expressed surprise at the frequent changing of their mobile phones,” added Sachdeva.