Delhi CM prays for city’s wellbeing on last Sawan Monday
The chief minister was accompanied by senior party leaders and local residents during the temple visit in North Delhi
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta visited a Shiv temple in Ashok Vihar on Monday morning, marking the final Monday of the holy month of Sawan (Shravan), and offered prayers for the city’s prosperity, health, and spiritual peace.
“I pray to Lord Bholenath for Delhi’s continued progress and for its citizens to live healthy, prosperous, and peaceful lives,” Gupta said after the ritual.
She described devotion and service as “the two pillars that guide any society towards progress”, adding that worshipping Lord Shiva during Sawan “is not merely a religious practice, but a powerful means to awaken inner purity and inspire a spirit of public service”.
The chief minister was accompanied by senior party leaders and local residents during the temple visit in North Delhi. Temple priests performed special rituals on the occasion, which draws large numbers of devotees every year.
