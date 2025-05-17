Delhi CM promises jobs for Mohalla Clinic staff in Arogya Mandirs

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured protesting Mohalla Clinic staff that they will be absorbed into the upcoming Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, even as the government begins phasing out clinics in areas where the new centres are being established. Her assurance came after scores of doctors, paramedics, and other clinic workers gathered outside her office on Friday, demanding clarity on their future and protesting delays in salary disbursal. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with cabinet minister Ashish Sood inspects fire services' equipment at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The protest, held during the CM’s Janata Darbar, was triggered by the government’s recent decision to withdraw Mohalla Clinics that overlap with the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. “We will engage you on a priority basis in the new system that the government is creating,” Gupta told the staff, adding that preference will be given to existing personnel once the transition begins.

On May 15, HT reported that the Delhi government intends to wind down existing Mohalla Clinics in areas where Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are coming up, since both facilities provide primary healthcare. According to minutes from a meeting on the operationalisation of Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Mohalla Clinic doctors and staff may be allowed to continue only for a year—or until new personnel are recruited to run the Arogya Mandirs.

Following this, on Friday, dozens of clinic workers gathered around noon for the CM’s Janata Darbar. “We have worked at the Mohalla Clinics for the past six years. Now why are we being asked to leave our jobs? What is our fault?” said one paramedic at the gathering, summing up the anxiety shared by hundreds of frontline workers.

Amid slogans and appeals, CM Gupta addressed the group: “We will engage you on a priority basis in the new system. The government will absorb you in the Arogya Mandirs being set up across Delhi. There is no need to worry.” She added that once the delegation submitted the full list of affected staff, they would be prioritised in the government’s upcoming recruitment drives.

Mohalla Clinics were launched in 2015 under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with the aim of decentralising access to basic healthcare. As of August 2023, 533 clinics were operational. However, at least seven have already been converted into Arogya Mandirs under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, signalling a broader transition across the Capital’s health infrastructure.

HT had earlier reported that 70 locations across the city have been finalised for the first phase of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with a deadline of May 31 set for completion. These include multiple sites in each district—six in North Delhi, eight each in West and Central Delhi, and others spread across East, South, Southeast, Northeast, Shahdara, and New Delhi districts.

Staff complain of salary delays

While uncertainty over job security looms, another immediate concern for Mohalla Clinic workers is the non-payment of salaries. Several doctors and support staff told HT that they have not received payments for March and April.

“For two months, we’ve received nothing. There’s been no explanation. Many of us depend entirely on this job—some are taking loans just to manage daily expenses,” said a doctor at the protest.

Jitender, president of the Mohalla Clinic Staff Union, said, “If we don’t get paid by May 20, it’ll be two full months without salary. The CM did not give us a specific answer on this, but we’re hopeful the issue will be resolved soon.”

Each Mohalla Clinic typically has a team comprising a doctor, pharmacist, and multitasking staff. Doctors earn ₹40 per registered patient, with a minimum daily count of 75. Pharmacists and assistants receive ₹12 and ₹10 per patient, respectively.

Despite repeated queries, the Delhi government has not issued any official statement on the reason for the salary delay.