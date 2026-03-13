Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off four new desilting machines

New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and water minister Parvesh Kumar at the launch of the machines at Najafgarh drain. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched four new amphibious excavator machines to aid in desilting operations at Badusarai Bridge on the Najafgarh drain and the Pankha Road drain, officials said. The two machines—long boom and short boom—will help remove garbage and clear water hyacinth, they said.

Desilting of the drains is set to improve drainage capacity, thereby reducing waterlogging during monsoon and also aid in Yamuna restoration efforts, the chief minister said, citing on the use of modern technology as the government’s commitment in this regard.

Water minister Parvesh Verma, who was also present, said, “The use of advanced amphibious machines for cleaning the Najafgarh drain and other major connected drains marks an important step by the Delhi government. These modern machines will help remove silt, garbage and water hyacinth accumulated over the years in an effective manner, thereby improving the water flow capacity of the drains. This will also help reduce the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon.”

The Najafgarh drain is the largest drain in Delhi and carries nearly 75℅ of the silt from the city’s drainage system. These machines can reach the centre of the drain and remove silt directly, accelerating the process of clearing long-accumulated sludge, officials said.

According to estimates, more than 10 million metric tonnes of silt have accumulated in the Najafgarh drain.

The launch of the two machines on Friday is part of a series of such procurements, officials said. One machine is already operational, while the rest will be delivered soon, they said.

CM Gupta said the Delhi government is carrying out desilting work throughout the year, instead of limiting it to the period before the monsoon.

The irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department has deployed these machines at Kakrola, Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

The short-boom amphibious machine costs around ₹1.27 crore. It has a boom(arm)length of about 6 metres, a bucket capacity of 0.20 cubic metres, and is powered by a 65HP engine. The machine can operate even in narrow drains that are about five metres wide and is capable of moving directly inside the drain. It also has a 2.25 cubic metre waste bin. The machine can function in dry, marshy and waterlogged conditions.

The long-boom amphibious machine costs around ₹3.15 crore. It features a 15-metre boom, a 0.50 cubic metre bucket capacity, and a 135HP engine. The machine can operate at depths of up to nine metres and can move both inside the drain and on land.