Delhi CM takes stock of ₹800cr road projects set to be ready this yr

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday reviewed projects worth ₹802.18 crore to redevelop more than 241 major roads across Delhi, covering nearly 400 kilometres in 45 assembly constituencies, officials said. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Officials said the projects are being executed by the public works department (PWD) and is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

According to the chief minister’s office, the redevelopment will use a “wall-to-wall carpeting” model, where roads will be strengthened and resurfaced across their full width instead of patchwork repairs. Officials said this approach aims to ensure uniform construction quality and enhance road surface durability.

Gupta said the initiative intends to provide a long-term solution to recurring road damage and potholes. “Usually only the central portion of roads or isolated potholes are repaired, resulting in deterioration after a short period. Under the new system, entire stretches will be uniformly strengthened,” she said.\

Some of the roads identified for redevelopment include August Kranti Marg, Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Kapashera-Bijwasan Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Captain Gaur Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Dr KN Katju Marg, Shamnath Marg, DB Gupta Road and Loni Road, among others.

The government said the project will involve technical assessment of the base layer, strengthening where required, provision of drainage and final resurfacing in accordance with prescribed standards. Officials said improved drainage will help reduce waterlogging during monsoon.

Of the total project cost, ₹643.36 crore is funded through the Union government’s Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), while ₹158.82 crore will be contributed by the Delhi government.

Officials said damaged roads contribute to dust pollution as loose soil and fine particles become airborne due to vehicular movement. The government said the new method is expected to help reduce dust emissions and improve road conditions.

Officials said approximately 150 kilometres of roads were constructed using similar technology last year. Work on the current project will be carried out in phases to minimise traffic disruption.