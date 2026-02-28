Edit Profile
    Delhi CM to launch HPV drive; 30 girls to receive first shots at GTB hospital

    Officials said that while girls aged 14 are eligible to receive the vaccination, those who turn 15 within three months of the campaign’s launch will also be eligible during the special three-month drive.

    Published on: Feb 28, 2026 5:52 AM IST
    By Ridhima Gupta
    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will launch the special three-month Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls at the Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Saturday. Following the launch, 30 girls will be the first in Delhi to receive the HPV vaccination at GTB during the event, officials from the health department said.

    The HPV vaccination launch in Delhi is part of a nationwide drive. Under the rollout campaign, 14-year-olds will be given a single-dose regimen of the Gardasil 4 vaccine. Gardasil 4 (Gardasil Quadrivalent) is a vaccine that protects against four high-risk HPV types, including 6, 11, 16, and 18.

    “For the launch, we had collaborated with the education department to select 30 girls who will become the first to get vaccinated under this drive. The schools then educated and sensitised parents and girls about the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, and those who agreed were registered on the U-WIN portal,” an official from the hospital, aware of the matter, said.

    Following the launch on Saturday, those who wish to register will be able to do so on the portal. “Once the drive is rolled out, parents whose daughters are eligible will be able to register on the portal to get the vaccination. They will have to submit verification documents to prove the age of the girl child, after which they can book a slot to receive the vaccination at their nearest government facility,” said another official who is overseeing the programme.

    Officials from the health department also explained that while girls aged 14 are eligible to receive the vaccination, those who turn 15 within three months of the campaign’s launch will also be eligible during the special three-month drive.

    Ridhima Gupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ridhima Gupta

      Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.Read More

