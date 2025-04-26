Delhi CM unveils revamp of Delhi Fire Services, vows world-class upgrade

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a plan to revamp the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) with an aim to transform it into the most advanced firefighting service in the country. She said her government has allocated ₹504 crore to the service of which ₹110 crore will be used to buy new equipment. Delhi chief minster Rekha Gupta at DFS headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Gupta said DFS will get a new headquarters, stations will set up in underserved areas, fire vehicles will get surveillance cameras, the control room will get a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system to track vehicles in real time, 100 small vehicles will be acquired to fight fires in narrow lanes, and firefighters will be trained to respond better to emergencies.

“The primary objective of our government is to ensure the safety of Delhi residents. We will expand the number of fire stations and establish 100 new fire posts, especially in narrow lanes, where fire units equipped with modern equipment will be deployed. For this, the government has made a budgetary provision of ₹504 crore of which ₹110 crore is earmarked for capital expenditure on the purchase of new machinery, equipment, and modern tools. Our aim is for DFS to emerge as not only the most modern and alert fire service in the country but also in the world. The number of firefighters will be increased as needed to effectively and timely respond to every emergency,” Gupta said during a visit to DFS headquarters in Connaught Place on Friday.

“A comprehensive roadmap for both short-term and long-term works has been prepared for modernising the fire service. Short-term works will include staff recruitment, equipment repair, and public awareness campaigns. Long-term works will include the development of a GIS-based centralised portal, modernisation of fire trucks, and enhancing the fire service’s capabilities to international standards through global partnerships,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

DFS has 67 fire stations, and 18 more are required so that firefighting services can effectively serve the entire Capital. DFS has more than 3,000 firefighters who attend to more than 36,000 emergency situations annually — the highest among metros in India.

Modern tools

Gupta said that her government has bought 18 mini firefighting robots, AWT vehicles (specialised firefighting vehicles designed to reach places as high as 70 metres), and 32-metre turntable ladders for DFS.

“Our government has already provided four aerial water towers, 17 water bowsers and 24 quick response vehicles to DFS,” Gupta said.

DFS demonstrated several advanced equipment to Gupta including articulated water tower vehicles, 32-metre turntable ladders, mini firefighting robots, and quick response vehicles. The articulated water tower vehicles are fully remote-controlled and equipped with thermal and optical cameras, ensuring the safety of firefighters while extinguishing fires in high-risk areas. Currently, two such vehicles are deployed, each at the Connaught Place and Laxmi Nagar fire stations.

An official of the home department said the mini firefighting robot is a made-in-India device which can withstand temperatures up to 500°C and is equipped with cameras for live video feeds. The robot can discharge 2,500 litres of water per minute, significantly reducing the risks involved in firefighting. Additionally, 24 new quick response vehicles have been provided to DFS, designed to handle fires in narrow lanes, dense settlements, and electrical and LPG-related incidents.

A 32-metre turntable ladder has been introduced, specifically designed for firefighting in high-rise buildings and for rescuing people stranded at height. This ladder is mounted on a fire truck and can rotate 360 degrees, making it versatile for use in any direction.

New headquarters and stations

The current DFS headquarters is located in a dilapidated building and the government has decided to construct a new building in its place. “The government has taken a significant and sensitive decision to approve the construction of a new, modern building, and the work will begin shortly,” Gupta said.

“New fire stations will be established in areas of Delhi that currently lack them. Smart response mechanisms and advanced technologies will be implemented for real-time monitoring of fire incidents and rapid response. Moreover, advanced training programmes will be introduced for firefighters to ensure timely and effective action in any disaster situation,” Gupta said.

Officials said that the number of the new fire stations will be announced after an assessment of the underserved areas.

The number of additional firefighters that the government will recruit will be revealed after the plans are finalised. The recruitment drive is likely to be launched soon to address staff shortages, officials said.