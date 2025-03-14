Delhi CM visits Asha Kiran home on the eve of Holi

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Holi on Thursday with children at the Asha Kiran Home in Rohini, emphasising love and harmony ahead of the festival. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Asha Kiran orphanage in New Delhi on Thursday. (@gupta_rekha)

During her interactions with the children at the shelter home, the CM assured them that the government would act as their guardian and address their needs.

Asha Kiran, established in 1989, shelters intellectually challenged individuals, many of whom are abandoned and brought in by authorities.

Gupta acknowledged overcrowding at the facility and promised arrangements to relocate some children.

“The government will continue to conduct surprise inspections to assess the facilities. Authorities have been directed to regularly review the amenities at Aasha Kiran home and undertake renovations. Additionally, instructions have been given to plant suitable swings and trees in the existing park for the children. The government will work to improve the infrastructure and facilities at Asha Kiran,” Gupta said.

She directed officials to improve infrastructure, conduct surprise inspections, and enhance park amenities. The CM also inspected the kitchen for food quality.

Social welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, who was also present during the visit, pledged regular reviews to ensure cleanliness and renovations at the home.

“We will regularly review the compliance of these directives,” he said.

In August last year, the petition committee of the Delhi assembly conducted a probe into the shelter home following the death of 14 inmates in a month. The probe found that there was a large shortage of staff at the shelter home.

“I extend greetings to the people of Delhi on Holi. It should be a safe Holi and we should not waste water. We should play with natural colours. It is our collective responsibility to keep Delhi beautiful and clean...we should save water and play with natural colours,” said Gupta while talking to media persons after concluding her visit.