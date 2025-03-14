Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi CM visits Asha Kiran home on the eve of Holi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2025 05:22 AM IST

Asha Kiran, established in 1989, shelters intellectually challenged individuals, many of whom are abandoned and brought in by authorities

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Holi on Thursday with children at the Asha Kiran Home in Rohini, emphasising love and harmony ahead of the festival.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Asha Kiran orphanage in New Delhi on Thursday. (@gupta_rekha)
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Asha Kiran orphanage in New Delhi on Thursday. (@gupta_rekha)

During her interactions with the children at the shelter home, the CM assured them that the government would act as their guardian and address their needs.

Asha Kiran, established in 1989, shelters intellectually challenged individuals, many of whom are abandoned and brought in by authorities.

Gupta acknowledged overcrowding at the facility and promised arrangements to relocate some children.

“The government will continue to conduct surprise inspections to assess the facilities. Authorities have been directed to regularly review the amenities at Aasha Kiran home and undertake renovations. Additionally, instructions have been given to plant suitable swings and trees in the existing park for the children. The government will work to improve the infrastructure and facilities at Asha Kiran,” Gupta said.

She directed officials to improve infrastructure, conduct surprise inspections, and enhance park amenities. The CM also inspected the kitchen for food quality.

Social welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, who was also present during the visit, pledged regular reviews to ensure cleanliness and renovations at the home.

“We will regularly review the compliance of these directives,” he said.

In August last year, the petition committee of the Delhi assembly conducted a probe into the shelter home following the death of 14 inmates in a month. The probe found that there was a large shortage of staff at the shelter home.

“I extend greetings to the people of Delhi on Holi. It should be a safe Holi and we should not waste water. We should play with natural colours. It is our collective responsibility to keep Delhi beautiful and clean...we should save water and play with natural colours,” said Gupta while talking to media persons after concluding her visit.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On