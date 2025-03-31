Delhi CM visits temple on Hindu New Year and Navratri

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the Maa Katyayani Temple in Chhatarpur, south Delhi, offering prayers on the occasion of the Hindu New Year and Navratri. Gupta also took part in a “shobha yatra” at Pitampura. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

She said that the Hindu New Year not only marks the beginning of another year but a celebration of Indian culture, traditions, and national identity. “This festival strengthens our connection to our heritage and inspires a promising future. More than just a change in date, this festival offers an opportunity for introspection on how far we have progressed in our commitment to re-establishing India as a Vishwaguru,” she said.

Gupta said that the society is once again embracing its culture, and the world is acknowledging its greatness. “Yoga and Ayurveda have gained global recognition and acceptance. The government has an unwavering commitment to preserving culture, contributing to societal development,” she said.

She took part in the Mann Ki Baat programme in south Delhi. She posted on X: “Today I got the opportunity to listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalkaji with MP Ramvir Bidhuri ji and the people of Delhi. This programme is inspiring positive change and public participation in society.”

Later in the day, Gupta inaugurated a wall art project in Kalkaji. “Under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, two parks will be developed in Kalkaji, and three water ATM plants will be installed for slum dwellers. Additionally, 150 solar lights will also be installed here,” she said.

Gupta also attended a BJP ST Morcha on the occasion of Rajasthan Day. The event featured traditional Rajasthani folk songs, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Gupta were welcomed with a Rajasthani turban and sword.

“Rajasthan’s journey from a land of princely states to its current stature is remarkable, and due to the hard work of its people, the state is setting new benchmarks in development. All Rajasthanis in Delhi will be provided with the necessary facilities, and their demands will be addressed,” Sachdeva said.

Gupta said that receiving the bow and arrow reminded her of Khatu Shyam Baba, while wearing the turban evoked memories of the brave women warriors of Rajasthan who never hesitated to wield weapons in battle.