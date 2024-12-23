Menu Explore
Delhi coaching centre deaths: LG suspends two fire officers for negligence

BySanjeev K Jha
Dec 24, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The probe also found negligence on the MCD’s part for failing to inspect and seal the premises, and instead, issuing a completion-cum-occupancy certificate in September 2021

Two Group A fire officers of Delhi fire safety department were suspended from service in connection with the drowning of three UPSC aspirants—in the basement of Rau’s IAS Coaching Centre in Old Rajendra Nagar on July 27—for negligence as they concealed from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that the basement was being used as a library.

A view of Rau’s IAS Coaching Centre a day after the drowning deaths. (HT Archive)
A view of Rau's IAS Coaching Centre a day after the drowning deaths. (HT Archive)

After lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday approved their suspensions, a senior official with the LG secretariat identified the two as divisional fire officer Ved Pal and assistant divisional fire officer Udai Vir Singh.

“A detailed inquiry conducted by the district magistrate (central) revealed that Pal and Singh inspected the premises for issuing a fire safety certificate. They were found to have concealed information about the misuse of the basement as a library and failed to refer the matter to MCD. Consequently, the fire safety certificate was erroneously issued on July 9, 2024,” the official said, asking not to be named.

On July 27, three students Shreya Yadav, from Uttar Pradesh, Nivin Dalwin, from Kerala, and Tanya Soni, from Telangana died and several others were rescued after heavy rainfall flooded inundated the basement of the coaching centre when students were present there.

The official said the probe also found negligence on the MCD’s part for failing to inspect and seal the premises, and instead, issuing a completion-cum-occupancy certificate in September 2021. “Strict action is also being initiated against MCD and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, responsible for the poor drainage infrastructure in the area,” the official said.

After suspension, the matter was referred to the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for recommending the future course of action and further disciplinary action, if any.

Facing flak over the incident, MCD has already sacked a junior engineer and suspended an assistant engineer on charges of lapses in tackling the situation. Both the officials were posted with the maintenance department of the Karol Bagh zone.

