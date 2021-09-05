Delhi completes inoculation of 10mn with at least one shot

The Indian capital on Saturday crossed a key milestone – that of inoculating 10 million people in the city with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

This threshold means that around 66% of the city’s adult population is partially or fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. Vaccinating populations, experts say, is likely the only way out of the pandemic that is now well into its second year of ravaging the world.

Till Saturday night, Delhi administered around 14,095,115 doses – of which 10,040,816 were first shots and 4,054,299 were second shots.