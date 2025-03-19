Delhi: Couple in their 70s found dead at Kohat Enclave home

A septuagenarian couple was found brutally murdered in their home in northwest Delhi’s Kohat Enclave on Tuesday morning, their house ransacked and jewellery stolen, police said. Investigators suspect that their attendant, who is missing, is behind the alleged murders and theft. The couple lived on the third floor of a four-storey building in Kohat Enclave, a gated society in Pitampura. (HT PHOTO)

Sleuths suspect that the two victims — 71-year-old Mohinder Singh Talwar, and his 70-year-old wife Daljeet Kaur –– were murdered on Sunday night. The attendant, whose identity is yet to be known to the police, was hired only a few days ago, investigators said.

The couple lived on the third floor of a four-storey building in Kohat Enclave, a gated society in Pitampura. Their two sons, Charanpreet Singh Talwar, 50, and Manpreet Singh Talwar, 45, lived with their families in an adjacent building.

The crime was discovered when the couple’s driver, Vinod Kumar, arrived on Tuesday around 9.30am and found the door ajar.

When Charanpreet’s wife went to check, she found her in-laws dead and alerted the family. “My wife saw that there was an oxygen pipe around their neck. My mother also had injuries on her face and head. She had been hit with a sharp object on her head,” Charanpreet said.

“A control room call was made at around 10am reporting the murders by a family member. When police reached the spot, an elderly man was found dead in one room and his wife was in another room,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

When officers arrived at the house, they found Talwar’s body in one room and Kaur’s in another. Their belongings had been scattered, and wardrobes and bags were ransacked. Some cash and jewellery were missing, including the jewellery Kaur had been wearing, the family told police.

Officers familiar with the probe said that they also found that someone had unsuccessfully tried to pry open the couple’s safe, which contained more jewellery.

According to family members, Talwar had Parkinson’s disease and needed additional assistance. Just days before the murder, the family had hired a new attendant to care for him. The attendant had been recommended by their previous helper, who had quit about a month earlier.

“He had only been working for three days before he is suspected of committing the crime,” an investigator said. “The family did not have his name, photograph, or any identification documents. We are scanning CCTV footage and multiple teams are searching for him.” Footage showed the attendant leaving the building at 5.15am on Monday.

Charanjeet, the deceased man’s brother, confirmed that the previous attendant had called last week, saying his friend was looking for work. “The new person joined on Saturday after Holi. And on Sunday night, this happened,” he said.

Police said they have registered a case on charges of murder and robbery. “The suspect tried to open the safe. The house was ransacked. Multiple teams are working on the case,” an officer said.

The victims’ sons typically visited their parents every morning before work. However, they skipped Monday due to personal commitments. When they tried calling their parents that day, there was no response, leaving the crime undiscovered for nearly 24 hours.

Charanjeet recalled seeing his brother alive on Sunday. “He seemed fine. They had a driver and a cook to help them. My brother even visited my showroom in Rani Bagh that evening and spent an hour there,” he said.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, expressed alarm over the incident, questioning the security of the gated colony. “This is supposed to be an upscale gated colony. If this area is not safe, then what is? This incident is also a reminder to conduct proper police verification of domestic staff,” she said.

Police are continuing their investigation and searching for the missing attendant.