Delhi court asks police to file status report on case against scribe Rana Ayyub

A Delhi court on Tuesday asked police to investigate further and file a fresh status report by next month regarding its probe into journalist Rana Ayyub’s posts on X allegedly insulting Hindu deities. Rana Ayyub. (File)

Judicial magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh (Saket court) gave the direction after the in charge of Cyber Police Station (South), probing the case, submitted that no response was received to five notices sent to X since January regarding details on the alleged posts.

“...on January 28, 2025, a notice U/S 91 CrPC (summons by investigating agency to produce a document) was uploaded on Twitter portal for obtaining details of alleged X account @RanaAyyub and tweet which was posted by the alleged X account”.

Four more notices were sent but the reply is still awaited. Police said the probe will proceed once a response is received.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva, the complainant in the case, submitted that the X posts were available on the platform and were not deleted.

In its last status report in May, police indicated that the probe was stalled as a response from X was awaited despite notices.

The court asked the police to submit another status report as it fixed on the next date of hearing on October 13.

On January 25, the Saket court directed the Delhi Police to book Ayyub under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious beliefs by insulting religion), and 505 (statements that could incite public mischief) for allegedly using offensive and derogatory comments against Hindu deities. The sections provide for up to three years in prison.

Advocate Sachdeva said Ayyub’s posts caused her distress and prompted her to file a complaint. She is also a complainant in the case against the Delhi Art Gallery for allegedly displaying obscene paintings of the late artist MF Hussain. The case is pending in Delhi’s Patiala House court.