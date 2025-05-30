Delhi court asks Tihar jail to submit inquiry file on security of Christian Michel

A Delhi court on Thursday sought the inquiry file from Tihar jail administration on the security of jailed middleman Christian Michel James in the AgustaWestland case. British national Christian Michel James at Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing on his case in this file image. (PTI file photo)

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after an application was moved by James, seeking reconsideration of the findings of the inquiry report on the incident.

The order read, “… since it is a matter of serious concern that the accused states that there was an attempt on his life by a co-inmate, who was a desperate criminal, thereby putting his life to peril and further, as stated by him that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to eliminate him in the jail by his enemies related to this case by poisoning him”.

“Hence, it will be expedient in the interest of justice that the said inquiry file on the basis of which the inquiry report dated August 29, 2019, was given, be called from the Senior Law Officer of Prison Headquarters through Director General (Prisons)”, the court said.

James, through his lawyer, advocate Aljo K Joseph, had moved an application last week, seeking reconsideration of the findings of the inquiry report of 2019, which the jail administration had recently submitted before the court, after he claimed that a poisoning attempt by an inmate inside jail number 1 at the time.

On April 24, special judge Aggarwal pulled up the jail administration for allowing James to share his cell with a hardened criminal, Shahnawaz, who had nine heinous cases against him and 41 complaints of misconduct inside jail. s

The jail superintendent had told the court that in 2019, based on a complaint made by Michel to the British High Commission, an inquiry was carried out under the orders of the Director General (Prisons). Michel had complained against Shahnawaz’s conduct towards him. The inquiry, however, concluded that there was no threat to Michel’s life.

In his recent application, James has argued that the said inquiry report was totally different and contrary to the statements of different witnesses recorded during the said inquiry proceedings. He prayed that the said inquiry file be summoned for better clarity.

On Thursday, during Michel’s application hearing, special judge Aggarwal orally remarked, “Whenever you (Michel) come to court, I feel sad that it has been seven years and yet, the trial in this case has not started…I feel very sad”.