Delhi court awards ₹36 lakh to kin of Kanjhawala hit-and-run victim

The Motor Accident Compensation Tribunal of Rohini Courts, in its judgment on October 27, observed that her death was caused by rash and negligent conduct of the accused driver.

A Delhi court awarded a compensation of ₹36 lakh to the family of Anjali, three years after the 20-year-old was hit by a car and dragged for around 13 kilometres, killing her.

Judge Vikram, in a 17-page order, said, “…from the evidence which has come on record, it is held that the rashness and negligence on the part of driver of the offending vehicle, which is clearly visible as such, was responsible not only for this accident, but also for everything that followed thereafter”.

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Anjali, after being hit by a speeding Baleno, was dragged for around 13 kilometres, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The car was driven by the prime accused Amit Khanna, 25, a resident of Mangolpuri. After hitting the victim, the accused persons fled in their vehicle and abandoned Anjali.

According to an 800-page charge sheet filed by the police—a Delhi court took cognisance of it in July 2023—there were four persons in the car at the time of the incident. Besides Khanna, the others were identified as Mithun Kumar, 26, Krishan Kumar, 27, and Manoj Mittal, 27. They were charged with murder, rash driving, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, while three others—Deepak Khanna, 28, Ankush Khanna, 30, and Ashutosh Bhardwaj, 27, were charged with criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and harbouring offenders.

After the charge sheet was filed, the Union home minister’s office ordered the Delhi Police chief to conduct a “detailed inquiry” into the case. The trial in the case began on April 21, 2023. The case is currently at the trial stage at the Rohini courts. Six of the seven accused, except Amit Khanna, are out on bail.

In its judgment on October 27, the court observed that the accused driver was facing criminal charges of causing death by rash and negligent driving, and that the accused did not have a valid driver’s licence at the time of the incident.

Arguing their case in favour of a suitable amount, Anjali’s mother and three minor siblings, through their counsel, told the court that they were dependent on Anjali’s income of around ₹20,000 a month, at an event management company. Their counsel told the court that the future educational prospects of the children would be affected if adequate compensation was not granted.

Awarding an amount of ₹36 lakh, the court said that the insurance company was liable to release the said amount within 30 days of the order.

In March 2025, HT reported that the trial was in limbo as the prime witness, Nidhi, failed to appear in court despite multiple police summonses and a warrant. Police said that she gave birth in 2024 and has not made an appearance since then.

In 2023, the Delhi government awarded a ₹10-lakh compensation to Anjali’s family.