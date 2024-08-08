Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s custody till August 20 in CBI case

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI)

Kejriwal was produced before special judge Kaveri Baweja through videoconference as his judicial custody came to an end on Thursday.

The 55-year-old AAP convener was initially apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, hours after the Delhi high court denied his request for interim protection from arrest. He was later taken into custody by the CBI on June 26 from Delhi Rouse Avenue court and sent to judicial custody on June 29.

On July 30, the CBI filed its fourth supplementary charge sheet, naming Kejriwal an accused in the case, alleging him to be one of the key conspirators. The charge sheet is currently pending consideration before the court and has been listed for a hearing on August 12.

Read Here | AAP to highlight in Delhi polls how Kejriwal being 'punished' for working for people: Sanjay Singh

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case on July 12, but he remains in jail as he was arrested by the CBI as well.

On June 20, Kejriwal was granted bail by a trial court in the case registered by ED, but the Delhi high court ordered a stay on the bail on June 25. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court from May 10 to June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal approached the high court seeking bail in the CBI case and also challenged his arrest by the agency. The high court, however, dismissed both his petitions on August 5.

Kejriwal was the third AAP leader arrested in connection with the case, after former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.