Delhi court frames rioting charge against AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan in connection with a protest against a demolition drive in southeast Delhi’s Kanchan Kunj in May this year in which some people threw stones at civic and police officers, who responded with a brief lathi charge.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal framed charges against Amanatullah and 19 other co-accused who allegedly created a ruckus on May 12 in an attempt to stop demolitions at Kanchan Kunj, which targeted illegal buildings built close to the Yamuna floodplains.

The court has framed charges against the 20 accused under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (provocation to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On May 12, 2022, Amanatullah Khan and his supporters arrived at the spot where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was undertaking a demolition operation and allegedly started creating a ruckus. According to the police, they attempted to pacify the people but the crowd became aggressive and started pelting stones.