New Delhi, A Delhi court has granted interim protection from arrest to a man accused in a rape case and directed him to join the investigation while noting delays and certain gaps in the prosecution's case. Delhi court grants interim protection to man in rape case, directs him to join probe

Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by accused Sanjay Jain in connection with an FIR registered at Keshav Puram Police Station under charges of rape.

In an order dated March 17, the court said, "Considering the attending circumstances of this case, specifically the fact that FIR got registered after around five years of the first incident of sexual assault, the applicant deserves the opportunity to join the investigation."

The court directed that no coercive steps be taken against the accused till the next date of hearing, , and asked him to cooperate with the investigating officer.

During the hearing, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, stating that the allegations against the accused were serious in nature.

However, the court noted that the first alleged incident of sexual assault dated back to April 2021, while the FIR was registered in 2026, indicating a gap of around five years.

The court also took note of submissions by the investigating officer that the complainant's husband, who allegedly received obscene photos or videos, had not provided any such material to the police so far.

It was further informed that the prosecutrix had refused to undergo an internal medical examination.

"Considering the attending circumstances... the applicant deserves the opportunity to join the investigation," the court observed while granting interim relief.

The court allowed the investigating officer to place on record further developments and grounds, if any, for custodial interrogation of the accused on the next date of hearing.

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