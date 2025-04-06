Delhi court initiates perjury case over ‘false’ rape accusation

A Delhi court on Friday initiated perjury proceedings against a woman, stating that she had falsely accused a man of raping her inside a hotel in 2019. The complainant is a resident of Ujjain and claimed that the incident happened in Delhi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional sessions judge Anuj Agrawal of Tis Hazari court, in an order passed on April 4, pulled up the complainant for her “habit of filing false molestation complaints” in the past.

The court noted that the woman did not mention forceful sexual assault during the trial, which suggests that there was consent in the relationship.

The complainant is a resident of Ujjain and claimed that the incident happened in Delhi.

The judge observed that she had filed six similar complaints across different states in the past.

The court relied on a previous judgement where she had complained against a man, who was later acquitted. Further, the woman was also arrested in Amritsar and Rajasthan in cases of extortion.

SJ Agrawal noted, “It takes one’s lifetime to build a reputation but only few lies to destroy the same...an acquittal simplicitor cannot recompensate the agony of accused who had to undergo the trauma of trial for such heinous offences based on a false story of sexual assault”.